Boston Partners Sells 140,285 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $354,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMC opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

