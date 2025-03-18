Boston Partners Sells 272,358 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,911,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,358 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Frontdoor worth $323,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.