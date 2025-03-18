Boston Partners Sells 348,705 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,705 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $499,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE J opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.71 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.