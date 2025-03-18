Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLIN. Westpark Capital raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.