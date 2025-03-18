Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.85.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLIN. Westpark Capital raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.