BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 798,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.98. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 363.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. B. Riley lowered their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRSP

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.