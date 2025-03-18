British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Announces Earnings Results

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 63.40%.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Performance
Shares of BSC stock remained flat at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,150. The company has a market capitalization of £157.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of -0.01. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.41.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than British Smaller Companies VCT2
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.