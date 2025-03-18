British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Announces Earnings Results

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSCGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 63.40%.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Performance

Shares of BSC stock remained flat at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,150. The company has a market capitalization of £157.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of -0.01. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.41.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

