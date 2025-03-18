Brokerages Set Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) PT at $37.60

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Shares of AVNW stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $241.76 million, a PE ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
