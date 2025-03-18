Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 5,644.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,362,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,095 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 151,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BNT stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

(Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.