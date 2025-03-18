Brooktree Capital Management Buys 3,453 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 0.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 74,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,019,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 0.9 %

DXCM stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.