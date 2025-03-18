Burnham Holdings, Inc. (BURCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 27th

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Burnham Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURCA opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.30. Burnham has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 3,193.81, a quick ratio of 3,191.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

