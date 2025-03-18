Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Buyer Group International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Buyer Group International
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Kohl’s Posts Another Kitchen Sink Quarter, But New CEO Has a Plan
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Southwest Airlines Could Triple From Here—Here’s How
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Salesforce: An Early AI Opportunity With Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.