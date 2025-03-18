Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Buyer Group International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

