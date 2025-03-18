Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Time to Buy?

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.34). Approximately 156,397,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,624% from the average daily volume of 4,199,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.38).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on BYIT
Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £11,956 ($15,529.29). 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.
Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bytes Technology Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.