Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 19.6% – Still a Buy?

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shares were up 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 496.60 ($6.45) and last traded at GBX 495.60 ($6.44). Approximately 6,850,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 1,430,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bytes Technology Group Trading Up 19.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 435.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Ross Paterson acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956 ($15,529.29). 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

