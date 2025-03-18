Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after purchasing an additional 501,833 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,594,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,546,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,571,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $255.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,245 shares of company stock valued at $32,534,498. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

