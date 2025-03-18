Cadence Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,018,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Mosaic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Mosaic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,812 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

