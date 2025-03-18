Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,560 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 4.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,089,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,614,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,473,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,348.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 325,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,033,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

CEF opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

