Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

CGO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,687. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

