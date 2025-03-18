Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.38 and last traded at $42.62. Approximately 555,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,081,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Glj Research boosted their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

