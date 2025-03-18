Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CANF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.71% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

