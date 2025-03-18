Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.04% from the company’s current price.
Quanterix Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $27.37.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.
