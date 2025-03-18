Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,710,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.4 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

