Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,710,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.4 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $31.73.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Kohl’s Posts Another Kitchen Sink Quarter, But New CEO Has a Plan
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Southwest Airlines Could Triple From Here—Here’s How
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Salesforce: An Early AI Opportunity With Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.