CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 198,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 132,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.19.
CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.
