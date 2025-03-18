Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.73. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
