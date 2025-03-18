CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CareCloud has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCLDP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

