Carlson Capital Management Acquires 49,822 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

