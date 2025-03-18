Carlson Capital Management Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

