Carlson Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.