Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.