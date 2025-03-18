Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

CLST stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.14. Catalyst Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLST. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

