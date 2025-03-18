Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
CLST stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.14. Catalyst Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.
Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
