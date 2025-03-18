Catizen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.29 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Catizen has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catizen has a total market cap of $44.47 million and approximately $28.29 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,900,000 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 314,900,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.14527419 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $32,953,959.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

