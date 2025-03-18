CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CBL International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BANL stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. CBL International has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.

