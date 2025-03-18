Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 293.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,071,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $871,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

