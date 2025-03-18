Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 293.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,071,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $871,000.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

