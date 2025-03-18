Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Kevin Dennis Green Sells 23,147 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 23,147 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $33,563.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 912,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,280.15. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Dennis Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 31,148 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $46,722.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Kevin Dennis Green sold 60,656 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $95,836.48.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 2,084.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 492,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 470,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cerus by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 254,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 181,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cerus by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 595,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 326,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Cerus by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 129,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

