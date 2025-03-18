China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,801,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSGEF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

About China Suntien Green Energy

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

