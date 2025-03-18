China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,801,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSGEF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
About China Suntien Green Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Suntien Green Energy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for China Suntien Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Suntien Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.