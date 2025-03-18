Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is Intech Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 3.1% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $104,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $315,220,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,635 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $57,335,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,593,000 after buying an additional 858,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

