Choate Investment Advisors Takes $156,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,797 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SMFG stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

