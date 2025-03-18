Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 24,561 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.