Cibc World Markets Corp Has $11.30 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 389,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,677,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $3,167,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 85,820 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,088,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 19,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $503,021.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,021. The trade was a 38.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

