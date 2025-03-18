Cibc World Markets Corp Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,786 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $2,583,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $6,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $453.54 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $360.05 and a one year high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total transaction of $146,738.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,321,046.80. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $552,193. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

