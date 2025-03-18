Clarity Wealth Development LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,434,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.52 and a twelve month high of $91.03.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

