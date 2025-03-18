Clarity Wealth Development LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

