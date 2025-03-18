CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO) Insider Acquires £512,000 in Stock

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ford purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £512,000 ($665,021.43).

CMO Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CMO Group stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.65 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,924. CMO Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.50 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

