CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO) Insider Acquires £512,000 in Stock

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ford purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £512,000 ($665,021.43).
CMO Group Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of CMO Group stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.65 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,924. CMO Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.50 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24.
CMO Group Company Profile
Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMO Group
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CMO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.