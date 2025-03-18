CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 1,236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.1 days.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

CMOC Group stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. CMOC Group has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

