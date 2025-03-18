CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 1,236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.1 days.
CMOC Group Stock Performance
CMOC Group stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. CMOC Group has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
About CMOC Group
