Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220,206 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 74.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 473,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 202,084 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 186,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 182,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 116,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

