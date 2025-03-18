Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $164.86 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $164.86 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for about $82,169.57 or 1.00222956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.74 or 1.00892784 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,248.58 or 1.00319319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 27,344 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 27,267.73036298. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 83,040.96287945 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $158,881,979.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

