Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,425 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,035.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA VTEI opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $101.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

