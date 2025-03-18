Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

