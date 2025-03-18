Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,545 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

