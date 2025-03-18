Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,651 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BATS:KJAN opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $334.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

