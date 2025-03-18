Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.28 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 248,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

